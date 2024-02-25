New Boutique Hotel In Amherstburg Weeks From Opening

A new boutique hotel is weeks away from opening in Amherstburg.

Nestled in the heart of Amherstburg, Hotel STRY (pronounced Story, like a book) will open at a landmark building at 70 Murray Street that has been restored to its former glory.

The hotel features six loft-style rooms with exposed brick, 11-foot-high ceilings, and historically inspired design. The suites immerse you in Amherstburg’s heritage and old-world charm – historical details on the facade have been painstakingly preserved. At the same time, contemporary amenities like kitchenettes, expansive balconies, and fireplaces have been woven in for a truly luxurious stay.

Guests can indulge in a visit to Pure Day Spa located within the hotel, and future plans include a restaurant bar and other local businesses into the adjoining commercial suites, which will complete the stay.

This is only the first phase of Hotel STRY’s development. Phase 2 will focus on 63 Murray Street, renovating the former dance hall into seven Hotel suites and commercial units. Phase 3 will further expand the number of suites and commercial units at 61 Murray Street.