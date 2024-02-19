Mary Brown’s Opening Walker Road Location

Mary Brown’s Chicken is set to open a third location in Windsor. The newest location will be on Walker Road in front of the Canadian Tire.

They are famous for their 100% white meat chicken sandwiches, the Big Mary, and tender chicken fingers. They also have wraps, fresh salads, and taters.

They recently opened a location at 8480 Wyandotte Street East and have had one in the Dougall WalMart since 2020.