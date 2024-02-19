SunnyNow
6 °C
44 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
11 °C
52 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
7 °C
45 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
3 °C
37 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Mary Brown’s Opening Walker Road Location

Monday February 19th, 2024, 2:30pm

Business
0
0

Mary Brown’s Chicken is set to open a third location in Windsor. The newest location will be on Walker Road in front of the Canadian Tire.

They are famous for their 100% white meat chicken sandwiches, the Big Mary, and tender chicken fingers. They also have wraps, fresh salads, and taters.

They recently opened a location at 8480 Wyandotte Street East and have had one in the Dougall WalMart since 2020.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message