Mary Brown’s Opening Walker Road Location
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday February 19th, 2024, 2:30pm
Mary Brown’s Chicken is set to open a third location in Windsor. The newest location will be on Walker Road in front of the Canadian Tire.
They are famous for their 100% white meat chicken sandwiches, the Big Mary, and tender chicken fingers. They also have wraps, fresh salads, and taters.
They recently opened a location at 8480 Wyandotte Street East and have had one in the Dougall WalMart since 2020.
