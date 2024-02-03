Now
Local Restaurants Make Top 100 List Of Most Romantic Spots

Saturday February 3rd, 2024, 3:36pm

Food
0
0

Take Five Bistro (Photo from OpenTable.com)

Two local restaurants made the OpenTable list of the 100 Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day Celebrations.

OpenTable’s Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2024 is generated from over 1.1 million verified OpenTable diner reviews and dining metrics from December 1st, 2022 and November 30th, 2023.

Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance and direct searches.

Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then ranked by the percentage of reviews with the tag “romantic.”

Locally Neros Steakhouse – Caesars Windsor and Take Five Bistro made the list.

You can view the entire list here.

