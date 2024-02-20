Leamington Invites The Community To Help Choose The Official 150th Anniversary Logo

Leamington is gearing up for a grand celebration of its 150th anniversary and is inviting residents to assist in the selection of the official 150th Anniversary logo.

Four logos have been designed and are posted on their website.

The chosen logo will be prominently featured on a range of merchandise, including shirts and other commemorative items, allowing everyone to carry a piece of Leamington’s heritage with them.

Voting details and the logo options are available at leamington.ca/150.