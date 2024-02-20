Knights Of Columbus Kingsville Donates $50,000 Toward MRI

The Knights of Columbus Council #8233 (Kingsville) has donated $50,000 toward helping Erie Shores Health Foundation bring MRI home. The donation was inspired by the groundbreaking of Erie Shores HealthCare’s MRI Suite last week and was made in memory of a dear friend of the Council, Rob Repko.

For the Knights of Columbus Council #8233, this was the right opportunity to donate in honour of Rob. “Rob trusted that we would donate the money that he left to us to the right cause. After hanging on to it for some time, we decided that bringing MRI to Erie Shores HealthCare was the worthy opportunity for us to donate the funds as it will take care of his family, our families, and the families of so many others,” said PGK, Larry Everaert.

Erie Shores Health Foundation (ESHF) and Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) hosted the groundbreaking of what will be the permanent MRI Suite with a $1 million kick-off donation from Unico and Primo Foods. The MRI project is now half-way funded. Upon breaking ground, ESHF and ESHC are calling on the community to be inspired and donate in any capacity to help bring the project to fruition.