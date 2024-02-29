Jefferson To Close For Construction
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday February 29th, 2024, 10:00am
Jefferson will be closed between Coronation Street and South National Street starting Monday, March 4th, 2024, for construction.
Work includes sewer, pavement and water main rehabilitation work.
The work is expected to last until the end of October.
