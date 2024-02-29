ClearNow
-1 °C
31 °F
Increasing CloudinessFri
8 °C
46 °F		CloudySat
11 °C
52 °F		SunnySun
17 °C
63 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Jefferson To Close For Construction

Thursday February 29th, 2024, 10:00am

Construction
0
0

Jefferson will be closed between Coronation Street and South National Street starting Monday, March 4th, 2024, for construction.

Work includes sewer, pavement and water main rehabilitation work.

The work is expected to last until the end of October.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message