Group Of Four From Essex County Celebrate $82,710 Pools Win

Monday February 5th, 2024, 2:08pm

Local News
0
0

A group of four from Essex County won $82,710.60 with Pools.

The group members include James Kaschak of Tecumseh, Christopher Nielsen of Windsor, Sean Hinnegan of Windsor and Sergio Dibiase of Windsor.

The group of four met at work and have been friends for over 20 years. They bond over football fantasy leagues and have been playing POOLS together for the past 10 years. They rotate who will make the selections each week – this ticket was selected by Sergio.

The winning ticket was purchased at Unique Convenience on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.

