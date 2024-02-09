NEWS >
Mainly ClearNow
8 °C
47 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
11 °C
52 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
3 °C
37 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
5 °C
41 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Paczki Day Guide

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Gordie Howe International Bridge Becomes The First International Bridge To Join The Trans Canada Trail

Friday February 9th, 2024, 10:10am

City News
0
0

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will join the Trans Canada Trail and become the first international bridge border crossing within the 28,000 km trail network.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will link trail networks on both sides of the Canada-United States border, connecting the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail (part of the Trans Canada Trail) in Windsor to the Iron Belle Trail and the Great Lakes Way in Detroit. Trail users will be able to cross the bridge – and make the official border crossing – via a multi-use path.

“This partnership is a significant milestone for the Trans Canada Trail. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority to provide Canadians and visitors with an interconnected and accessible international trail system,” says Eleanor McMahon, President & CEO of Trans Canada Trail. “As part of the Trans Canada Trail network, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be a catalyst for recreation, active transportation opportunities, tourism and economic development in both border communities – and beyond.”

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is poised to play an important role in regenerative, cross-border tourism experiences. The active transportation infrastructure on the Gordie Howe International Bridge will act as a gateway to Ontario’s wine regions in Essex County and the Niagara Region, and will also connect tourists and locals to the new Ojibway National Urban Park.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message