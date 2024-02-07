Get Your Knives Sharpened At Williams Food Equipment And Help Give Back To The Community

Williams Food Equipment is continuing its ongoing partnership with community non-profits by pledging to donate all proceeds from its knife sharpening service to different local non-profit organizations each month.

This month, a total of $1515.04 was donated to the local Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

Since the inception of this initiative in August 2023, Williams Food Equipment has raised over $10,000 for various local non-profits in the Windsor-Essex region. This achievement underscores our ongoing dedication to making a positive impact in the communities we serve.

“We are honored to support the exceptional work of the Hospice of Windsor Essex County and other esteemed non-profits in our community,” said Candice-Rose Gagnon, Special Projects Manager at Williams Food Equipment. “Through our monthly partnerships, we aim to contribute to the betterment of our community and support those in need.”

Williams Food Equipment remains committed to fostering strong partnerships with local organizations and looks forward to continuing its philanthropic efforts in the future. Williams Food Equipment is proud to have assisted the local organizations of Windsor Essex Pride Fest, Windsor Essex County Humane Society, Ronald McDonald House of Southwestern Ontario, Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario, UHC Hub of Opportunities, and The Hospice of Windsor/Essex County.