Fire On Brant Avenue
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 6th, 2024, 7:24am
Last updated: Tuesday February 6th, 5:32pm
The cause is listed as undetermined after an early morning fire in the 500 Block Brant Avenue.
It broke out just before 2:30am Tuesday and was out an hour later.
Damage is set at $20,000. The building is vacant.
