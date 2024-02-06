Fire On Brant Avenue

CloudyNow
Tuesday February 6th, 2024, 7:24am

Fires
0
0

Last updated: Tuesday February 6th, 5:32pm

The cause is listed as undetermined after an early morning fire in the 500 Block Brant Avenue.

It broke out just before 2:30am Tuesday and was out an hour later.

Damage is set at $20,000. The building is vacant.

