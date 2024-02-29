Essex Announces Appointment Of Deputy Fire Chief

The Town of Essex and Essex Fire and Rescue Services has appointed Jacey Brockman to the position of Deputy Fire Chief.

Brockman, a third generation Firefighter, has played an integral role for Essex Fire and Rescue Services since 2001 when he joined as a Volunteer Fire Fighter at Station 2. Over the years, he has demonstrated exemplary commitment and dedication, earning promotions to various key positions within the department. Throughout his career, he has held the position of Firefighter, Captain, and most recently served as Assistant Deputy Fire Chief, Prevention and Public Education, a position which he started in 2021.

In addition to his outstanding service within the Town, he is a graduate of St. Clair College, where he earned a diploma in Primary Care Paramedic and Mould Maker Certification. He has also served as a Paramedic with Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Jacey’s extensive experience and exceptional work ethic will serve him well in his new roll as Deputy Fire Chief.” said Jason Pillon, Fire Chief. “His knowledge of fire administration, fire ground command, firefighter safety, fire operations, fire prevention and public education will be a great asset to the team.