Erie Shores HealthCare Breaks Ground On State-Of-The-Art MRI Suite

Erie Shores HealthCare has officially broken ground for its new MRI suite.

Scheduled to be completed in late 2024, the purchase of the physical MRI machine and corresponding facility upgrades, a $5 million investment into the hospital, will be solely funded through the generosity of the community.

To bridge the gap until the suite’s opening, Erie Shores HealthCare will deploy a temporary mobile MRI scanner this spring, addressing the immediate community needs and mitigating current wait times.

Construction follows the provincial government’s funding announcement in December 2022, which provided $800,000 in annual funding to operate the cutting-edge MRI scanner. Essex County Council also recently committed $2 million over ten years to support the hospital’s Diagnostic Imaging redevelopment, enhancing medical services for over 150,000 residents.

A $1 million donation from Unico and Primo Foods to Erie Shores Health Foundation (ESHF) kicked off fundraising efforts for the new MRI suite.

“We are beyond grateful for this generous gift from Unico and Primo Foods. The gift lays the foundation for bringing this project to fruition,” remarked Penny Bellhouse, ESHF Executive Director. “The support and generosity of our community will continue to be crucial in completing this project and executing the exciting plans for the future of our hospital.”