CloudyNow
3 °C
37 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
3 °C
37 °F		Mainly SunnySat
5 °C
41 °F		SunnySun
7 °C
45 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Paczki Day Guide

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction On New East Windsor Michaels Continues

Thursday February 1st, 2024, 8:45am

Business
0
0

Construction at the new Michaels at Tecumseh Mall continues.

Michaels, the popular arts and crafts store, will open beside the Marshalls + HomeSense location on the mall’s west side. The store will feature home décor, accessories, scrapbooking, and more. Customers can also shop for arts and crafts and framing supplies.

It will open later this year.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message