Construction On New East Windsor Michaels Continues

Construction at the new Michaels at Tecumseh Mall continues.

Michaels, the popular arts and crafts store, will open beside the Marshalls + HomeSense location on the mall’s west side. The store will feature home décor, accessories, scrapbooking, and more. Customers can also shop for arts and crafts and framing supplies.

It will open later this year.