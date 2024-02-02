City Of Windsor 2024 Budget Finalized At 3.91% Tax Levy Increase

The budget is finalized for the City of Windsor with a 3.91% municipal tax levy increase down from last year’s 4.48% increase.

The budget includes a$1.9 billion 10-year capital budget including $206,895,000 in capital investments for 2024, which represents a 24% increase in annual capital spending from 2016 to present. Included in the overall investments for 2024 are $569 million for roads, $471 million for sewers, and $183 million for parks and recreation.

In accordance with the Municipal Act, the Mayor is required to table an annual budget for City Council’s consideration on or before February 1st each year. Mayor Dilkens tabled the 2024 City budget on January 8th, 2024. Following two weeks of review, Council heard from public delegations on January 22nd, and held a special meeting on January 29th wherein City Council proposed a number of amendments to the budget.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Mayor Dilkens accepted all of the proposed amendments by City Council and did not exercise his veto authority on any amendment.