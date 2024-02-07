NEWS >
City Ending COVID-19 Parking Promotion

Wednesday February 7th, 2024, 3:51pm

City News
After two years of offering an hour of free parking to help small businesses serve their socially distancing customers, the City of Windsor’s free parking promotion is coming to an end.

In December of 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, City Council approved fifteen minutes of free parking at all “Pay for Parking” locations to encourage shopping and quick food pickups. Emerging from the pandemic in 2022, this promotion was increased to one hour.

The city says that Saturday, February 10th, 2024, at 11:59pm will be the last of the free parking offered within Zone 3800 for users of the Passport Parking Canada app.

