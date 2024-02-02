CloudyNow
Cat Spay And Neuter Vouchers Are Now Available In LaSalle

Thursday February 1st, 2024, 8:05pm

LaSalle
Cat Spay and Neuter Vouchers are now available in LaSalle. The first phase runs from February 1st until July 31st, 2024.

Vouchers valued at $50.00 are applied toward the cost of spaying or neutering. The Town of LaSalle will provide vouchers to qualifying caregivers of feral cats and to qualifying low-income families for owned cats. 40 vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information visit the Spay and Neuter Voucher Program page on their website.

