Cat Spay And Neuter Vouchers Are Now Available In LaSalle

Cat Spay and Neuter Vouchers are now available in LaSalle. The first phase runs from February 1st until July 31st, 2024.

Vouchers valued at $50.00 are applied toward the cost of spaying or neutering. The Town of LaSalle will provide vouchers to qualifying caregivers of feral cats and to qualifying low-income families for owned cats. 40 vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information visit the Spay and Neuter Voucher Program page on their website.