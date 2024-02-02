Amherstburg Invites Residents To Help Shape The Future Of Malden Park

Amherstburg is launching the second round of public engagement to redevelop Malden Park, which is located at 5460 Essex County Road 20.

Conceptual plans for the park have been developed based on comments received from the last public meeting. Residents will have the opportunity to review the conceptual plan and interact with project representatives from the Town to provide valuable feedback on the park’s redevelopment.

The Open House takes place on Monday, February 5th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at The Libro Centre.

For those unable to attend the Open House, the concept plans will be available for viewing on the project’s webpage on February 6th. Residents are encouraged to explore the plans and share their thoughts through an online survey, available from February 5th to February 23rd at talktheburg.ca/malden.

“Malden Park is a cherished space for our residents, and we want to ensure that the redevelopment aligns with the community’s vision. Your input is crucial in creating a park that reflects Amherstburg’s diverse interests and needs,” said Mayor Michael Prue.