Alleged Stolen Credit Card Used At Leamington Businesses

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a theft that occurred in Leamington.

Police say that on January 19th, 2024, they received a report of a lost property in Leamington on January 11th, 2024.

The property contained credit cards and identification allegedly used at several Leamington businesses. Through further investigation, images of a person of interest were obtained by investigators as the cards were used at an ATM.

A lone individual is believed to be responsible for the thefts. The Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit is continuing the investigation and is asking anyone who can assist with identifying the person of interest to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.