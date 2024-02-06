Fatal Crash In Amherstburg

Last updated: Tuesday February 6th, 5:32pm

One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Amherstburg Tuesday morning.

Police say that around 7:15am on February 6th, 2024, they responded to County Road 20 and County Road 9 for a report of two separate collisions at the same location.

They say that an eastbound pickup truck on County Road 20 attempted to turn left onto County Road 9 and struck a westbound SUV. The driver of the westbound vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Shortly after the first collision, another eastbound truck failed to see the collision and struck the rear of the first pickup. There were no other injuries reported as a result of these collisions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.