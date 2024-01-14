SunnyNow
Winter Supports For Those Experiencing Homelessness

Sunday January 14th, 2024, 12:47pm

Local News
0
0

As we head into much colder temperatures in the coming week, the community is reminded that the City of Windsor and community partners are providing 24-hour support for those experiencing homelessness in Windsor and Essex County.

On December 1st, 2023, the Downtown Mission added additional shelter beds and opened an overnight warming centre where people can escape the cold. The warming centre will operate each night from 10:00pm to 7:00am throughout the winter months.

The Welcome Centre for Women and Families also began offering an overnight warming centre for women experiencing homelessness on December 18th, 2023. Open from 10:00pm to 7:00am throughout the winter, this temporary service will complement the existing emergency shelter beds, which accommodate approximately 100 single women and families each night.

The Salvation Army also has shelter beds for single men at 355 Church Street.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) is open from 8:30am to 6:00pm, offring housing, health and justice support, and a place to rest and stay warm.

