Windsor Resident Wins $100,000 With Merry Millions

Tuesday January 30th, 2024, 10:35am

Local News
0
0

Denis Desbiens of Windsor is extra ‘merry’ after winning a Merry Millions prize worth $100,000.

Desbiens , a 40-year-old father, said he is an occasional lottery player who purchases tickets about once a month. He heard about this game from someone at work and decided to give it a try. It’s his first big win!

“I woke up in the middle of the night when I saw my tickets on the fridge and decided to scan them. The second ticket was a winner. I was super excited! I never win anything,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I woke up my wife to show her. We were both so excited we couldn’t get back to sleep.”

With another baby on the way, he said this win can’t come at a better time. “We’re planning some renovations at home, including a nursey. The rest will be saved for future,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Two Brothers Convenience on Grand Marais Road in Windsor.

 

