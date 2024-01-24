Windsor Resident Wins $1 Million



Kyanne Dailey of Windsor is $1 million richer after winning with Instant Ultimate (Game #2397). Dailey is one of the top prize winners from the draw held on January 4th, 2024.

Dailey said she is an occasional lottery player, only playing when jackpots are high or when special tickets are released. She decided to try Ultimate because she heard it had the best odds of winning.

The wife and mother said she checked the winning numbers online after the draw and saw her numbers matched. “I kind of freaked out and paced my home not accepting that it was real. I double checked on the OLG app and saw the Big Winner screen,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I had to check it so many times to make sure my eyes weren’t deceiving me.””

She plans to get advice from a professional but is considering investing in real estate.

The winning ticket was purchased at Loblaws on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.