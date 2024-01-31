WEATHER: Wednesday January 31st, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 31st, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday January 31st, 2024.
Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.
