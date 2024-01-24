WEATHER: Wednesday January 24th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 24th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday January 24th, 2024.
Drizzle changing to periods of rain in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High plus 3.
