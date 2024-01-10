CloudyNow
WEATHER: Wednesday January 10th, 2024

Wednesday January 10th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Wednesday January 10th, 2024.

A few flurries or rain showers ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries.

Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 20 late in the afternoon.

Temperature steady near plus 2.

