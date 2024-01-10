WEATHER: Wednesday January 10th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 10th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday January 10th, 2024.
A few flurries or rain showers ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries.
Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 20 late in the afternoon.
Temperature steady near plus 2.
