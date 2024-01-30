WEATHER: Tuesday January 30th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday January 30th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday January 30th, 2024.
Cloudy. Snow beginning late in the morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.
