Light SnowNow
0 °C
32 °F
SnowTue
1 °C
34 °F		Chance Of FlurriesWed
2 °C
36 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
6 °C
43 °F

WEATHER: Tuesday January 30th, 2024

Tuesday January 30th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday January 30th, 2024.

Cloudy. Snow beginning late in the morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

