WEATHER: Thursday January 4th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday January 4th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday January 4th, 2024.
Sunny. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light in the afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
