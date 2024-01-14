WEATHER: Sunday January 14th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday January 14th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday January 14th, 2024.
A few flurries ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow early in the morning. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60.
High minus 9. Wind chill near minus 23.
