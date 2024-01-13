Light SnowNow
WEATHER: Saturday January 13th, 2024

Saturday January 13th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Saturday January 13th, 2024.

Periods of snow ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 60 km/h gusting to 80 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 this afternoon.

High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.

