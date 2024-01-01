WEATHER: Monday January 1st, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 1st, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday January 1st, 2024.
Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Clearing this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. Temperature steady near plus 1. UV index 1 or low.
