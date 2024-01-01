CloudyNow
-0 °C
31 °F
CloudyWed
2 °C
36 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
-1 °C
30 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
0 °C
32 °F

WEATHER: Monday January 1st, 2024

Monday January 1st, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Monday January 1st, 2024.

Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Clearing this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. Temperature steady near plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

