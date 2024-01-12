WEATHER: Friday January 12th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 12th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday January 12th, 2024.
Cloudy. Snow or rain beginning in the afternoon.
Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h then increasing to 50 gusting to 70 near noon.
High plus 3. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning.
