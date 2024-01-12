Watch For Streetlight Work On Dominion Boulevard

Dominion Boulevard will have alternating lane restrictions between Northwood Street and Ojibway Street for streetlight construction starting on Monday.

The roadway will be accessible; however, construction barrels will be in place to direct traffic through the construction site.

Work will begin in the northbound lane of Dominion Boulevard. Once complete, crews will switch over to the southbound lane. Work will finish at the intersection of Dominion Boulevard and Ojibway Street