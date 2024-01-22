Watch For Streetlight Work On Dominion Boulevard

Dominion Boulevard has alternating lane restrictions between Northwood Street and Ojibway Street for streetlight construction. The roadway is accessible; however, construction barrels are in place to direct traffic through the construction site.

Work has started in the northbound lane of Dominion Boulevard. Once complete, crews will switch over to the southbound lane. Work will finish at the intersection of Dominion Boulevard and Ojibway Street.

The work takes place until Friday, February 2nd, 2024.