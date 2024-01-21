Watch For Sandwich Street Lane Shifting
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday January 21st, 2024, 4:42pm
Watch for lane shifting on Sandwich Street between the Essex Terminal Railway tracks and Chappell Avenue on Monday, January 22nd, 2024.
Crews will be finishing underground work. Signage and lane-shift barriers will be in place.
