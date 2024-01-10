NEWS >
CloudyNow
2 °C
36 °F
Chance Of Flurries Or Rain ShowersThu
3 °C
37 °F		Rain Mixed With SnowFri
3 °C
37 °F		SnowSat
-1 °C
30 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

VIDEO: Suspect Wanted In Residential Break-Ins

Wednesday January 10th, 2024, 4:44pm

City News
0
0

The Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit continues to seek information on a suspect wanted for two residential break-and-enters early last year.

Police say that in January 2023, officers responded to a security alarm at a house in the 5300 block of Riverside Drive. Officers reviewed the homeowner’s surveillance video, which showed the suspect attempting to break into the property. The suspect fled when the alarm was activated. No one was home at the time of the incident.

In a second incident, the same suspect was observed on camera attempting to break into a house in the 500 block of Greenpark Blvd.

The suspect is described as a white male, clean shaven, with an average build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black toque, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes. The suspect appears to walk with a slight limp.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is urged to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message