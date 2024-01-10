VIDEO: Suspect Wanted In Residential Break-Ins

The Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit continues to seek information on a suspect wanted for two residential break-and-enters early last year.

Police say that in January 2023, officers responded to a security alarm at a house in the 5300 block of Riverside Drive. Officers reviewed the homeowner’s surveillance video, which showed the suspect attempting to break into the property. The suspect fled when the alarm was activated. No one was home at the time of the incident.

In a second incident, the same suspect was observed on camera attempting to break into a house in the 500 block of Greenpark Blvd.

The suspect is described as a white male, clean shaven, with an average build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black toque, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes. The suspect appears to walk with a slight limp.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is urged to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.