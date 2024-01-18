CloudyNow
University Student Centre Closed After Power Knocked Out

Thursday January 18th, 2024, 10:57am

Top Story
0
0


The University of Windsor CAW Student Centre is expected to remain closed through the upcoming weekend or until the issue is resolved.

The power was first reported out before 8:00am to UWindsor’s north end campus, but has since been restored to all buildings except the student centre. This includes the University pharmacy, walk-in clinic, Multi-Faith Room, Peer Support Centre, Student Counselling Centre, Marketplace food court, Campus Food Pantry, Aboriginal Education Centre, and Campus Bookstore, among others.

Services typically provided within the CAW Student Centre will be accessible through alternative means.

