UMEI Christian High School In Leamington Announces New Principal

Darcy Bults has been announced as UMEI Christian High School’s new Principal beginning September 2024. He replaces Sonya Bedal, who announced her retirement effective June 2024. Bedal has served the UMEI community for 26 years, with the last 14 as Principal.

Bults has taught at UMEI for over 12 years, with these past two years serving as Vice Principal.

“We are confident that Mr. Bults will bring fresh perspectives, energy, and innovative ideas to lead UMEI into the next chapter of its journey,” says Board Chair Mat Suta. “We look forward to a new era of growth under his capable leadership and the further impact that this growth will have on student success and outreach in the wider community.”

Bults has a strong vision for the future of UMEI. “I’m looking forward to the future of our school and commit to working hard to create an environment that challenges students academically to better prepare them for post-secondary education,” says Bults. “On top of that, I’m committed to foster an environment that challenges our students to become doers of the Word, to welcome one another, and to live in harmony, all for the glory of God.”

An open house takes place at UMEI at its Open House on Wednesday, February 7th, 6:30pm to 8:30pm.