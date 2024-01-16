Transit Windsor Special Events Bus Running For Lions Game

The special events Tunnel Bus will be running this weekend for the Detroit Lions game at Ford Field on Sunday, January 21, 2024, and registration is open.

The special events bus was cancelled last weekend due to a 72-hour strike notice issued by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616, but with the notice rescinded and talks ongoing, regular transit service continues in all facets, including the special events bus.

Important Information:

Seating capacity is limited, and passengers will only be accepted with a reservation.

The fare is $20 per person for a round-trip ticket.

Your special event ticket is only valid on the special event bus. Special event tickets are not valid on the regular tunnel bus.

After you have successfully paid, you will receive a confirmation email containing a QR code to check in on the day of the event.

Tickets cannot be picked up until 24 hours prior to the event.

You are asked to arrive at Windsor International Transit Terminal thirty minutes before your reserved time.

Proceed to a customer service clerk and present your QR code. You’ll be given a pass to use on the bus for boarding in Windsor and when returning from Detroit. One ticket is issued per person.

Special event boarding is on the east side of the terminal.

In-person walk-ups will be accepted if there are seats remaining on the bus.

Returning from Detroit: