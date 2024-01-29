Transit Windsor Employees Plan Strike For Next Monday

Transit Windsor employees plan to strike at midnight on Monday, February 5th, the union announced today.

“Despite all efforts to work out a fair deal with Transit Windsor, ATU Local 616-Windsor, ON regrets to report that contract talks are at an impasse,” the union said in a release.

The ATU says they have served notice to Transit Windsor and is “giving one week notice to the riding public.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Effective 12:01am on Monday, February 5th, 2024 the workers of Transit Windsor will be on strike, the union said.

“We’ve been provided strike notice for the second time during our negotiations with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616,” said city of Windsor Commissioner of Infrastructure Services (Acting) Mark Winterton. “We remain optimistic that talks planned for this Wednesday can keep the buses running, but we need to ensure riders know that the union has told us they will strike on February 5 if a deal isn’t reached.”

Transit Windsor provides public transit service in Windsor-Essex, including service to Amherstburg, LaSalle, and Leamington. In addition, Tunnel Bus and Special Events services are provided to Detroit, Michigan, and school extra service is provided to select schools in Windsor. The City says all of these services will be suspended if members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 take strike action.