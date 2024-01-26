Transit Union Says If Weekend Talks Fail A Strike Is Imminent

Talks for a new contract between the Amalgamated Transit Union – Local 616-Windsor and Transit Windsor take place Friday and Saturday along with a federal Mediator.

“If the employer does not move on their unreasonable demands and make a reasonable, fair offer – a transit strike is imminent,” the union said in a statement Friday morning.

The union says that the parties remain at a considerable impasse.

“I would like to thank the riding public for their patience and understanding at this uncertain and difficult time. We have always kept the best interest of Windsorites in mind, but we are fast approaching the end of the line as frustrations mount,” said ATU 616 President Dragan Markovic.

An update is expected on Monday.