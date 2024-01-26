NEWS >
CloudyNow
3 °C
37 °F
Periods Of Rain Or DrizzleFri
5 °C
41 °F		Periods Of DrizzleSat
5 °C
41 °F		Chance Of Flurries Or Rain ShowersSun
3 °C
37 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Transit Union Says If Weekend Talks Fail A Strike Is Imminent

Friday January 26th, 2024, 10:39am

City News
0
0

Talks for a new contract between the Amalgamated Transit Union – Local 616-Windsor and Transit Windsor take place Friday and Saturday along with a federal Mediator.

“If the employer does not move on their unreasonable demands and make a reasonable, fair offer – a transit strike is imminent,” the union said in a statement Friday morning.

The union says that the parties remain at a considerable impasse.

“I would like to thank the riding public for their patience and understanding at this uncertain and difficult time. We have always kept the best interest of Windsorites in mind, but we are fast approaching the end of the line as frustrations mount,” said ATU 616 President Dragan Markovic.

An update is expected on Monday.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message