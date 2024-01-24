Trans Wellness Ontario Receives Donation From Caesars Windsor Cares

Trans Wellness Ontario will be able to continue its Peer Support Program after a donation from Caesars Windsor Cares.

The Peer Support Program provides client-focused, conversation-based support for individuals exploring or questioning their gender identity. The program helps clients build self-confidence and resilience to navigate community resources develop focused goals, and live peacefully as a members of the Trans community. It is one of the oldest and most popular programs at the centre. This donation aids in the program’s consistent availability.

“Unfortunately, trans individuals often find themselves lacking affirmation and support in their lives,” said Nona Abdallah, Peer Support Worker & Group Facilitator at Trans Wellness Ontario. “In those cases, a peer support worker becomes the sole source of validation. This is why it is so important that our peer support program receives adequate funding.”