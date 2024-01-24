Light RainNow
2 °C
35 °F
Chance Of DrizzleThu
5 °C
41 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
7 °C
45 °F		CloudySat
6 °C
43 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Trans Wellness Ontario Receives Donation From Caesars Windsor Cares

Tuesday January 23rd, 2024, 9:05pm

Local News
0
0

Trans Wellness Ontario will be able to continue its Peer Support Program after a donation from Caesars Windsor Cares.

The Peer Support Program provides client-focused, conversation-based support for individuals exploring or questioning their gender identity. The program helps clients build self-confidence and resilience to navigate community resources develop focused goals, and live peacefully as a members of the Trans community. It is one of the oldest and most popular programs at the centre. This donation aids in the program’s consistent availability.

“Unfortunately, trans individuals often find themselves lacking affirmation and support in their lives,” said Nona Abdallah, Peer Support Worker & Group Facilitator at Trans Wellness Ontario. “In those cases, a peer support worker becomes the sole source of validation. This is why it is so important that our peer support program receives adequate funding.”

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message