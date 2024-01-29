NEWS >
CloudyNow
1 °C
33 °F
Mainly CloudyMon
3 °C
37 °F		SnowTue
3 °C
37 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
3 °C
37 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Traffic Light Installation In East Windsor Delayed By Weather

Monday January 29th, 2024, 11:30am

City News
0
0

Plans to install new traffic lights at Darfield Road and McHugh Street this week have been delayed by bad weather and are now expected to take place within the next two weeks.

The light was knocked down by an accident on January 15th.

Contractors did get concrete for the traffic pole base poured, but the installation of the pole will take a little more time. Once the traffic signals are installed and energized, they’ll be inspected by the Electrical Safety Authority.

A two-way stop remains in place, and it is recommended that drivers choose an alternate route to cross McHugh Street during this time, as turning on McHugh may be difficult.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message