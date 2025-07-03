Senior Facing Extradition For Historic Child Sexual Assault Arrested For Breaching Bail Conditions

A 74-year-old man facing extradition to the United States for a historic child sexual assault has been arrested in Windsor for breaching his bail conditions.

Police say that Rodney Douglas Kimbrough is currently sought by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in connection with a decades-old sexual assault of a minor. He is wanted on multiple charges, including rape (x 4), gross sexual imposition (x 6), failure to appear, and flight to avoid prosecution.

On September 11th, 2024, Kimbrough was arrested in Windsor on an extradition warrant by the Toronto Police Service Fugitive Squad. He was subsequently released on bail pending an extradition hearing, under strict conditions including house arrest, electronic monitoring, and accompaniment by a surety. A surety is an individual who agrees to supervise an accused person while they are out on bail and ensure compliance with their release conditions.

In June 2025, Windsor Police bail compliance officers launched an investigation and confirmed the suspect had violated his conditions on multiple occasions. He was arrested on July 2 at a residence in the 1600 block of Martindale Street.

Kimbrough is now charged with three counts of failure to comply with a release order. He will remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

His surety, 58-year-old Tracy Couture, has also been charged with three counts of facilitating a breach of a release order.