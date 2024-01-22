The Grove Brewing Co. Set To Release Colasanti’s Donut Beer For The Third Time

The Grove Brewing Company will release its highly anticipated Colasanti’s Donut Beer on Thursday, January 25th. Released every January, the first two years saw the beer sell out within minutes.

“The response from the community has been amazing,” explains head brewer Donavan McFadden. “We knew this beer would be a hit when we first conceived the idea, but the level of support has exceeded our expectations.”

In 2022, the speciality beer disappeared in just four minutes, and the following year, even with double the volume, it sold out in 15 minutes.

Now entering its third year, The Grove has dedicated its largest tank to the brew, aiming to produce an estimated 8500 cans. Alongside the release, customers can purchase collectable donut beer glassware and receive coupons for Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens with the purchase of a 6-pack or more.

“If you grew up in Windsor-Essex, you’ve made memories at Colasanti’s. Every year, we receive numerous inquiries from former Windsorites wanting to have this beer shipped out of the province. This alone displays the local impact Colasanti’s has had over the years. It’s a place deeply ingrained in our region’s identity,” said McFadden.

Colasanti’s Donut Beer will be available starting Thursday, January 25th, at 11:00am at The Grove Brewing Company in Kingsville.