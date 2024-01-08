CloudyNow
2 °C
35 °F
Rain Or SnowTue
4 °C
39 °F		Chance Of FlurriesWed
3 °C
37 °F		Chance Of SnowThu
1 °C
34 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Snow And Rain Coming

Monday January 8th, 2024, 5:24pm

Weather
0
0

Windsor-Essex is set to see its first winter event of the season.

Snow associated with a storm system is expected to move into portions of southern Ontario on Tuesday. The snow may be heavy at times before changing to rain near midday.

Local snowfall amounts near 5cm (2 inches) are possible before the changeover to rain. The latest analysis suggests that 20 to 30mm of rain is likely to occur before tapering off Tuesday night.

At this point, it appears that the heaviest snow may impact the morning commute.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message