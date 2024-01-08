Snow And Rain Coming

Windsor-Essex is set to see its first winter event of the season.

Snow associated with a storm system is expected to move into portions of southern Ontario on Tuesday. The snow may be heavy at times before changing to rain near midday.

Local snowfall amounts near 5cm (2 inches) are possible before the changeover to rain. The latest analysis suggests that 20 to 30mm of rain is likely to occur before tapering off Tuesday night.

At this point, it appears that the heaviest snow may impact the morning commute.