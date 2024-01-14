UPDATED: Search For Scott Kersey Continues

Last updated: Sunday January 14th, 4:18pm

The search for 64-year-old Scott Kersey continued Sunday at Malden Park.

Kersey was last seen on December 25th. He is described as a black male, 5’3″, and approximately 100 lbs. He is wearing a white suit with black lapels and possibly hiking boots.

Malden Park was closed to the public from 8:00am to just after 4:00pm.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Windsor Police searched Black Oak Heritage Park, and on Friday and Saturday, Police searched Ojibway Park.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Police.