SunnyNow
-14 °C
7 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
-14 °C
7 °F		Chance Of SnowTue
-10 °C
14 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
-7 °C
19 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

UPDATED: Search For Scott Kersey Continues

Saturday January 13th, 2024, 9:07pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Last updated: Sunday January 14th, 4:18pm

The search for 64-year-old Scott Kersey continued Sunday at Malden Park.

Kersey was last seen on December 25th. He is described as a black male, 5’3″, and approximately 100 lbs. He is wearing a white suit with black lapels and possibly hiking boots.

Malden Park was closed to the public from 8:00am to just after 4:00pm.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Windsor Police searched Black Oak Heritage Park, and on Friday and Saturday, Police searched Ojibway Park.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Police.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message