Rescue Made In Ouellette Avenue Fire
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 24th, 2024, 11:50am
One person was rescued from a fire in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue Wednesday morning.
It broke out around 8:00am and was brought under control quickly.
There is no word on the condition of the person who was rescued.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook