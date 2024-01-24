Light RainNow
Rescue Made In Ouellette Avenue Fire

Wednesday January 24th, 2024, 11:50am

Fires
0
0

One person was rescued from a fire in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue Wednesday morning.

It broke out around 8:00am and was brought under control quickly.

There is no word on the condition of the person who was rescued.

