Batting Cages For Cricket And Baseball Coming To Wilson Park

Wilson Park, located at 700 McEwen Avenue, will soon be seeing some more upgrades as part of the Reimagined Adie Knox project.

Crews will begin installing new batting cages for cricket and baseball practice. The work is expected to take four weeks to complete (weather permitting).

Construction of new pickleball, tennis, and basketball courts was completed in 2023.