Motorcyclist Killed In South Windsor Crash

The Windsor Police Service is investigating a fatal vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Police say that just after 8:30pm on Sunday a motor vehicle attempted to turn left onto the expressway from Dougall Avenue at the expressway and collided with a motorcycle in the oncoming lane. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene following the collision.

The 19-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 221. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.