Suspicious Package Investigation At UWindsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 30th, 2024, 5:11pm
Last updated: Tuesday April 30th, 8:27pm
The all clear has been given at the University of Windsor after a suspicious package investigation.
The CAW Student Centre was evacuated Tuesday, April 30th after a suspicious bag was discovered in a stairwell. The Special Constable Service evacuated the building shortly after 4:30pm and handed the scene over to Windsor Police Service for its investigation.
The all clear was given around 8:00pm.
