Suspicious Package Investigation At UWindsor

Tuesday April 30th, 2024, 5:11pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Last updated: Tuesday April 30th, 8:27pm

The all clear has been given at the University of Windsor after a suspicious package investigation.

The CAW Student Centre was evacuated Tuesday, April 30th after a suspicious bag was discovered in a stairwell. The Special Constable Service evacuated the building shortly after 4:30pm and handed the scene over to Windsor Police Service for its investigation.

The all clear was given around 8:00pm.

